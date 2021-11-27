Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) confirms that an outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Step by Step Child Care Centre on Arthur Street in Thunder Bay.

At this time, two individuals associated with the Child Care Centre have tested positive for COVID-19. The initial public health investigation has shown that at least one of these individuals likely acquired the virus in the child care setting. Others who may have been exposed (high risk contacts) will be contacted by public health.

Public health and the Child Care Centre continue to work together to investigate and manage this situation. Additional measures will be taken as needed. For additional information about COVID-19 and the TBDHU area, please see the TBDHU Website.