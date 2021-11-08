KENORA – WEATHER – Special weather statement is in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Environment Canada says to expect significant snowfall starting on Wednesday evening and continuing through Friday.

The weather service says that “a developing low pressure system is expected to bring heavy snow to parts of Northwestern and Far Northwestern Ontario. Snow is expected to begin Wednesday night and continue through Friday before tapering to lighter snow or flurries on Saturday.

The snow will be accompanied by strong winds at times which could result in reduced visibilities due to blowing snow especially on Thursday and possibly Friday”.

There is still considerable uncertainty regarding the track of this storm. As a result, snowfall accumulations could be quite variable, however some regions could see between 20 and 40 cm of snow by Friday evening.