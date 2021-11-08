Dryden – Weather – Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement which is in effect for:



The weather service says that, “A developing low pressure system is expected to bring heavy snow to parts of Northwestern and Far Northwestern Ontario. Snow is expected to begin Wednesday night and continue through Friday before tapering to lighter snow or flurries on Saturday”.

The snow will be accompanied by strong winds at times which could result in reduced visibilities due to blowing snow especially on Thursday and possibly Friday.

Significant snowfall expected Wednesday evening through Friday.

There is still considerable uncertainty regarding the track of this storm. As a result, snowfall accumulations could be quite variable, however some regions could see between 20 and 40 cm of snow by Friday evening.