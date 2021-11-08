Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Kyle LACHAPELLE, 34.

Kyle was last seen on Sunday, November 7 at about 6:40 pm in the 200 block of Secord Street.

Kyle is described as a White male standing about 5’9” tall with a thin build. He has short black hair, a black goatee, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200, or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.