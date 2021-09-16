OTTAWA – COVID-19 Update – As Canada continues to see the impact of the Delta Variant of COVID-19, the International borders are continuing to be opened up for travellers.

This is the latest from the Government of Canada

Foreign nationals entering Canada

Fully vaccinated foreign nationals can come to Canada only if they:

Are asymptomatic.

Have a negative pre-arrival COVID-19 molecular test result.

Are fully vaccinated with a Government of Canada approved vaccine series

Have submitted their mandatory information to ArriveCan, including proof of vaccination.

Find out more on entering Canada here:

https://travel.gc.ca/travel-covid/travel-restrictions/covid-vaccinated-travellers-entering-canada