KENORA – WEATHER – At 3:09 p.m. CDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, nickel to ping pong ball size hail and heavy rain.

This severe thunderstorm is located 12 kilometres north of Morson, moving northeast at 90 km/h.

4:09 PM EDT Thursday 16 September 2021

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Hazard: Ping pong ball size hail and 90 km/h wind gusts.

Locations impacted include:

Dryden, Sioux Narrows, Sioux Narrows Provincial Park, Nestor Falls, Caliper Lake Provincial Park, Minahico, Morson, Cozy Corners, North Branch, South Narrow Lake, Robinson Lake, Crow Lake, Dogpaw Lake, Caliper Lake, Cedartree Lake, Kakagi Lake, Flint Lake, Dryberry Lake, Caviar Lake and Point Lake.