Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop from this evening.

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Thunder Bay

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

These storms are capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 110 km/h, hail with a diameter of 1 to 4 cm and heavy downpours with 20 to 40 mm possible in an hour.