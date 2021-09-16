SIOUX LOOKOUT and KAPUSKASING – NDP Indigenous and Treaty Relations Critic Sol Mamakwa (Kiiwetinoong) and MPP Guy Bourgoin (Mushkegowuk—James Bay) issued the following statement calling on the Ford government to fix the water crisis in Marten Falls First Nation.

“Doug Ford must immediately act to bring clean drinking water to the people of Marten Falls First Nation. This latest water crisis is disrupting access to health care and critical services and putting lives in danger.

Band-aid fixes only deepen colonial injustice. They have brought Indigenous peoples decades of boil-water advisories and inadequate housing. There is no time for delay or jurisdictional ping pong. Water is a basic human right.

Premier Doug Ford must provide the same help to Marten Falls First Nation as every community in crisis in Ontario deserves.”