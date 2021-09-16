DRYDEN – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the following regions:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop from late afternoon.

These storms are capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 110 km/h, hail with a diameter of 1 to 4 cm and heavy downpours with 20 to 40 mm possible in an hour.

An isolated tornado is also possible.

Watch issued at 2:00 pm September 16 2021.