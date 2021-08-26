Thunder Bay – Election 2021 – The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Conservatives at 34.4 per cent, the Liberals at 33.6 per cent, the NDP at 18.9 per cent, the Greens at 4.3 per cent, the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) at 3.1 per cent. The BQ was at 23.4% in Quebec. [Also of note, exclusive of the decided respondents, from the total sample, 10.6% of Canadians were unsure in their vote.]

There is a lot of volatility in the polling.

Asked whether they would consider voting for each of the federal parties, 46.5 per cent would consider voting Liberal, while 46.2 per cent would consider voting Conservative. Nearly four in ten (39.0%) would consider voting NDP, 24.7% would consider voting Green, 11.8 per cent would consider voting for the People’s Party and 34.6 per cent would consider voting for the BQ (QC only).

Yet, by contrast, Abacus Data just completed a national survey of 2,000 Canadian adults (August 17 to 22). That survey finds the Liberals ahead by 4, Erin O’Toole making some progress in improving his image, and support for the NDP continuing to rise. Among the 72% of respondents who said they would definitely be voting, the Liberals and Conservatives are tied at 31% with the NDP at 22%. The BQ is at 7%, the People’s Party at 4%, and the Greens at 3%.

Nationally, the Liberals have had a slow start to the campaign.

Here in Thunder Bay, the New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh will be in the city on Friday. He is the first of the major party leaders to visit the city during this election campaign.

Social Media Buzz

#POLICY: The workplace has changed, employee security should change too. We’re modernizing to give security to gig economy workers. pic.twitter.com/lUDJZ2DXCj — Erin O’Toole (@erinotoole) August 26, 2021

You deserve to have your dream of owning a home back within reach — and we’re ready to make it happen. https://t.co/ASzJDyFEDr pic.twitter.com/AkDYFlg9z0 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 26, 2021