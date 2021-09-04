Thunder Bay – NATIONAL POLITICS – The Liberals are up, but the Conservatives are still leading in the latest Nano’s Tracking Poll. National Ballot Support: Conservatives 35.5, Liberals 33.0, NDP 18.7 as the race between two frontrunning parties continues. Nik Nanos says, “Looks like some Liberal uptick in QC coming out of the French debate”.

Here is the full picture:

Ballot Decided Voters – [Regional and demographic trend lines ONLY available to subscribers through our Data Portals] – The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Conservatives at 35.5 per cent, the Liberalsat 33.0 per cent, the NDP at 18.7 per cent, the Green Party at 4.4 per cent, and the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) at 3.9%. The BQ was at 19.0% in Quebec. [Also of note, exclusive of the decided respondents, from the total sample, 12.7% of Canadians were unsure in their vote.]

Accessible Voters – [National, Regional and demographic trend lines ONLY available to subscribers through our Data Portals] – Asked whether they would consider voting for each of the federal parties, 46.0 per cent would consider voting Conservative, while 44.6 per cent would consider voting Liberal. More than one in three (36.0%) would consider voting NDP, 22.5% would consider voting Green, 13.0 per cent would consider voting for the People’s Party and 29.5 per cent would consider voting for the BQ (QC only).

Nanos Party Power Index – [National, Regional and demographic trend lines ONLY available to subscribers through our Data Portals] – The Nanos Index which is a composite of a series of measures including ballot and leadership impressions has the Conservatives at 51.9 points, followed by the Liberals at 49.9 points, the NDP with 46.8 points, Greens 25.3 points, the People’s Party 23.8 points and the Bloc at 32.7 points (QC only).

Party Leaders on Saturday

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is taking a private day. Erin O’Toole is British Columbia in the lower mainland. Jagmeet Singh is in Newfoundland.

Social Media Buzz

The Liberals have launched a new ad series going negative on the Conservative leader.

In a media statement today, “The Liberal Party of Canada released a series of new English language ads to outline the clear choice Canadians face in this election: move forward for everyone with the Liberal plan, or let Erin O’Toole take Canada back.

The Liberals say, “Thursday’s French language debate proved Erin O’Toole is willing to say anything to Canadians to get elected. He lied to Canadians about his plans to scrap the Liberal ban on assault weapons, he couldn’t answer a direct question on his plans to scrap 37,000 child care spaces in Quebec, and he repeatedly refused to say whether he would open the door to bringing more privatization to our healthcare system. And yesterday, he couldn’t answer questions on whether he would let his Conservative caucus re-open the abortion debate in Canada.”

We can’t let Erin O’Toole take Canada backward. Now is the time to move forward. For everyone. pic.twitter.com/LkV3VzNQiM — Liberal Party (@liberal_party) September 4, 2021

The NDP leader is in St. John’s talking about healthcare, and specifically dental care.

I know it feels like you're working twice as hard but falling further behind I'm fighting for you & I won't back down Unlike Mr. Trudeau, I'll make the ultra-rich pay their fair share & invest in you, so you & your family can have access to dental coverage & better healthcare pic.twitter.com/dQyVwj9jBf — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) September 4, 2021

The Conservatives are also going negative toward the Liberals today…

Trudeau called this election to help himself. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/N0oGGBwwNh — Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) September 3, 2021

More borrowing. More debt. Higher taxes. Rising costs. More corruption.https://t.co/dG1MvOmFWZ — Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) September 4, 2021

More Buzz…

My latest for @macleans: Polls shows O'Toole is the favourite. Voters don't seem convincedhttps://t.co/LCFr5zh5Ap#elxn2021 — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) September 2, 2021