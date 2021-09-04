Thunder Bay – NEWS – Labour Day for many marks the start of fall, even though it is still summer until September 21.

Here is a list of what will be open or closed across the region.

Wakefield Oil Change in Thunder Bay is closed for the weekend. The company says, “We decided to give the staff off to enjoy the last long weekend of summer since they have been working so hard during COVID-19 as essential workers”.

The Hub Bazaar on Victoria Avenue is closed for the weekend, they will re-open on Tuesday.

Bay Village Coffee will be closed for the weekend and re-opening on Tuesday.

Intercity Shopping Centre will be closed on Monday.

All government offices will be closed. So will banks and credit unions.

Most retail shops will be closed for Monday.

On Monday in Thunder Bay for groceries, you have some choices, Skaafs in Current River is open. So is George’s Market. All major grocery chains will be closed Monday.

Home Depot will be closed on Monday.

In Kenora on Monday, transit will not be operating.

In Vermilion Bay, Buster’s BBQ is wrapping up this weekend so getting your rib fix needs to happen soon.

In Dryden the Recreation Centre is closed for the Labour Day Monday.

In Thunder Bay, Transit buses will be in operation on the holiday schedule.

This list will grow over the weekend.