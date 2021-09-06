Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The Labour Day weekend is wrapping up with a mostly damp day across much of the region. To find out what is open and what is closed, visit Holiday Hours.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 10 headed to a daytime his of 22 today. There will be a mix of sun and cloud. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight skies will become cloudy this evening with a 30 per cent chance of showers later this evening. Showers will also be beginning near midnight. There is a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 mm are possible. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h. Low overnight of 15.

Fort Frances Weather

It is a chilly 4 to start your day in Fort Frances. The weather service is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h near noon. High of 25 with the Humidex at 28. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h after midnight. Low overnight of 14.

Washaho Cree Nation Weather

It is 8 this morning in Washaho. Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle are forecast. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. High of 14. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches will be developing near midnight. Low overnight of 8.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

It is 9 in Dryden this morning. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High of 22. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Wind becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 13.