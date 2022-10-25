THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay City Clerk and Returning Officer Krista Power is responsible for conducting the 2022 Municipal & School Board Election for the City of Thunder Bay and surrounding municipalities.

Clerk Power received notice from City Clerk Kerry Bellamy for the Municipality of Shuniah that the ballots applicable to the office of the English Language Separate School Board did not include all 11 certified candidates and that one of the 11 were left off their ballot.

This impacts ballots cast in the Municipality of Shuniah election ONLY and does not impact the City of Thunder Bay and the other surrounding municipalities, whose ballots included all 11 certified candidates for election for the English Language Separate School Board.

In order to ensure transparency and uphold the integrity of the voting process, pursuant to section 53 of the Municipal Elections Act, 1996, Clerk Bellamy of the Municipality of Shuniah has declared an emergency which requires that the conduct of the election for trustee for the English Language Separate School Trustee for the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board be suspended in the Municipality of Shuniah ONLY and that the ballots already cast for the position of said trustee at the advanced voting day not be counted.

Clerk Power has directed the clerks for all surrounding municipalities that encompass the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board, with the exception of Shuniah, to seal and secure all ballots related to the English Language Separate School Board race. No information or results may be shared publicly with candidates or scrutineers until the Municipality of Shuniah resumes its election.

Only the election results for the English-Separate School Board will not be counted on Monday October 24. The School Board and all certified candidates for the position of Trustee have been notified of the flawed ballots in Shuniah.

All results for the 2022 Municipal and School Board Election, except for the position of Trustee for the English Language Separate School Board will be available on October 24, 2022 after all polls have closed at: www.tbayvotes.ca/results

More information will be shared in the coming days on the process relative to the election of the English Language Separate School Board Trustee for the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board.