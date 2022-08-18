THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – Heading into the deadline for filing nomination papers for the civic election, more candidates are coming forward.

Yuk-Sem Won has filed to run in Neebing Ward.

Yuk-Sem says, “After much consideration, I am humbled to submit my candidacy for Thunder Bay City Councillor-Neebing Ward in the upcoming Oct 24, 2022 Municipal elections. I believe in advocacy, professionalism, respect and my community. I want to bring my experience, skills and voice to the Leadership of our City With integrity and passion.”

In the at-Large category, Shelby Ch’ng who is the Northwood councillor has filed to run at large. Incumbent Trevor Giertuga has filed papers seeking re-election. As well former Liberal candidate Bob Barrett has filed, as well as Dan Courtney.

In Red River, Michael Zussino, Katherine Suutari, Brad Ford, and Martin Rukavina have joined the race to replace Brian Mckinnon who is not running. They join James Dean Marsh and Jason Veltri in what looks like a very busy race.

In McKellar, Stephanie Danylko and Cory Bagdon have filed papers joining Lori Paras and incumbent Brian Hamilton in challenging for the ward seat.

In Westfort, incumbent councillor Kristen Oliver has filed her papers seeking to retain the seat. She will face off against Allan Corbett, John Collins and David Tommasini.

In McIntyre, Albert Aiello remains the only councillor who could unless something changes by Friday afternoon could be acclaimed.

In Neebing, with Yuk-Sem Won joining the race against Shaun Kennedy, Debora Halverson and Greg Johnsen that could be one to watch.