THUNDER BAY – NEWS – For the past few weeks, the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre has been talking about the safety of hospital staff.

Yesterday, Thunder Bay Police officers were threatened and attacked, and one officer bitten, by a man who was threatening hospital staff Wednesday afternoon.

Officers with the Primary Response Unit were dispatched to an area of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre around 1 PM. on Wednesday, August 17th following reports of a male threatening hospital staff.

When officers arrived they began assisting security in escorting an unwanted male off of hospital grounds. At this time, the male pushed the officers and security guard, indicated he had a gun, threatened the officers, and the reached into a bag he had in his possession.

The male pulled an edged weapon from the bag and pointed it toward the officers.

Despite this, officers managed to complete an arrest without further incident.

However, the male again became combative once officers escorted the accused to the police vehicle. The male attacked one of the arresting officers and bit him.

Officers were again able to regain control of the accused and prevent continued assault.

He was transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Lyle Gerald SAKAKEESIC, 27, of Cat Lake, Ont., is charged with:

• Assault with Weapon x 3

• Assault a Peace Officer

• Uttering Threats – Death or Bodily Harm

• Mischief Under $5,000

• Assault x 2

He appeared in bail court on Thursday, August 18 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.