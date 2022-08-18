MARATHON – In a scene like something out of a movie, a small plane made an emergency landing on Highway 17 near Marathon.

No injuries were reported after an aircraft landed on Highway 17 near Marathon, ON.

OPP say that on August 16, 2022 at approximately 2:55 pm EDT, members of the Marathon Detachment of that Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Marathon Volunteer Fire Department and Superior North Emergency Medical Services responded to a report of an aircraft blocking traffic on Highway 17.

Police attended and through investigation it was learned the aircraft developed a mechanical problem and the pilot conducted an emergency landing on Highway 17. The lone occupant did not suffer any injuries.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) will be continuing the investigation.