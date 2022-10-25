THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – Thunder Bay elected Ken Boshcoff as the city’s new mayor last night. As well, four new faces will join 8 incumbents around the council chamber.

Boshcoff was off to a very early lead that challenger Gary Mack tried to chip away at all night.

However at the end of the vote counting Ken Boshcoff was the man standing and will mark a return to the top seat at City Council.

Incumbents Kristen Oliver won in Westfort, Andrew Foulds in Current River, Brian Hamilton in McKellar, and Albert Aiello in McIntyre all were successful in their re-election bids.

As well, Mark Bentz, Shelby Ch’ng and Trevor Giertuga will be returning to council in the At-Large positions.

Newcomers in the At Large will include Rajni Agarwal and Kasey Etreni.

In Northwood, Dominic Pasqualino took the seat.

In Red River it will be Michael Zussino who won over Jason Veltri by 112 votes.

In Neebing Greg Johnson won the seat.