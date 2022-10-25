A lot has already been spoken about the growing industries of the world, which have been on a constant rise, especially since the last few years. This also proves the hard work of certain professionals across fields who have been putting in every possible effort to take their respective classes to greater success levels. This is definitely easier said than done, but a few professionals, especially individuals from the younger brigade, have done the unusual and gone beyond boundaries to create their unique niche in all that they have chosen to lay their hands on. Content creation is also one; which has seen the rise of many such talented beings from the young generation, who have tried to work towards inspiring greatness in the industry to offer something unique to the audiences. We couldn’t help but notice the swift rise of one such female content creator and fashion model named Sophie Baker.

Sophie Baker is a 24year-old girl from Cambridge, UK, who as a teenager dreamt of becoming a successful fashion model one fine day. Now known for the same, she is also being recognised as a darling content creator to the public. Skilled in media makeup and hair, Sophie began her career as a beauty therapist in a salon at just 17 years of age, thinking of having her salon in time to come.

Meanwhile, she regularly posts her pictures on Instagram, she wasn’t aware of her destiny secured to it. With the surge of followers in next to no time, Sophie got the brand endorsements at her door. It has been five years down the line and she is now dubbed as a full-time content creator, working with bigger brands and great major events.

Being a multifaceted personality, there is more to the journey. Well, Sophie had other plans to make it real. She initiated her clothing brand a few years back and she realised the efforts were overlooked. Covid did wonder for her and she thought to conquer the field this time. Her painstaking efforts gave her fruition like a shot and the record is still on.

With being a full-time content creator on Instagram and TikTok, Sophie is inspiring the masses online and making them believe in themselves. The bare minimum of any human being, she is putting in great to the society which is indeed a need nowadays. Undoubtedly, a girl like her is truly a push to many more hesitating in the queue and has proved it with more enthusiasm and determination every time.