THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect for the region.

Thunder Bay

Rain showers will be ending early in the morning then cloudy skies. Winds becoming west 20 km/h in the morning.

Temperature steady near 7. UV index 2 or low.

For Tuesday night, cloud will continue. Wind will be from the northwest at 20 km/h. Low minus 1.

Fort Frances

It is +4 to start your Tuesday in Fort Frances. A few rain showers and flurries will be ending in the morning then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h.

Temperature steady near plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight, cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Temperature steady near zero.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is +4 at the Dryden Airport. A few rain showers and flurries will be ending later this morning then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

Temperature steady near plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Cloudy skies tonight with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light in the evening. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Marten Falls

It will rain today, but the rest of the week looks fantastic for late October hunting. Showers will be ending near noon then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High 12. UV index 1 or low.

Partly cloudy skies tonight with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of flurries after midnight. Winds from the west at 30 km/h becoming light in the evening. Low zero.