Thunder Bay – Election 2021 – As the campaign continues, there are again shifts in the national polls.

National Party Leaders Prepare for French Debate – Justin Trudeau, Erin O’Toole, Jagmeet Singh, and Anamaie Paul are taking the day to prepare for tonight’s national leader’s debate.

Darrell Bricker, the CEO Ipsos Public Affairs says, “Momentum now with O’Toole and CPC. Have steadily improved position in key regions Ontario, BC and even Quebec. No big breakout. Gradual but relentless. But, biggest improvement has been NDP. Challenging again as progressive standard bearer under Singh.”

Nanos Polling: Ballot Decided Voters – [Regional and demographic trend lines ONLY available to subscribers through our Data Portals] – The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Conservatives at 32.6 per cent, the Liberals at 31.6 per cent, the NDP at 21.1 per cent, the Green Party at 4.4 per cent, and the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) at 4.3%. The BQ was at 21.4% in Quebec. [Also of note, exclusive of the decided respondents, from the total sample, 9.7% of Canadians were unsure in their vote.]

IPSOS is seeing that, “Will debates matter? They could. Last chance for LPC to change trend and get some enthusiasm into their vote. But nothing in this campaign so far has changed general direction for any of the parties.”

The Liberals have been forced at times to move or cancel campaign events, over security concerns. On Monday at an event the Liberal leader was met with angry protestors, and one threw gravel at him.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh have spoken out against these protests.

Maxine Bernier of the People’s Party says, “Someone hit me with an egg last week. I note that none of the other party leaders made any statement. Some idiot threw pebbles at Mr. Trudeau yesterday. I condemn it. Words are our weapons. But physical violence is ALWAYS wrong”.

People’s Party leader Maxine Bernier said in British Columbia last week that “When tyranny becomes law, revolution becomes our duty”.