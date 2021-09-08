Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 4 (four) new COVID-19 case in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The total number of current active cases is 15.

1 Close contact

1 Travel outside NWO

2 Pending

All four cases are in Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas.

Ontario Overview

Ontario is reporting 554 new COVID-19 cases today.

There are a total of 571332 cases reported since the pandemic started.

There are 6040 total active cases today, a change of -232 or -3.70%. There are 16 new deaths, bringing the total to 9569.

21840 tests were completed, with 13944 pending. Positivity 3.3%.