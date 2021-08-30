Thunder Bay – Election 2021 – The leaders of the three major parties were busy on the campaign trail today Green Party leader Paul is taking the day for private meetings.

The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Conservatives at 32.7 per cent, the Liberals at 31.3 per cent, the NDP at 20.0 per cent, the Greens at 5.9 per cent, the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) at 3.6 per cent. The BQ was at 25.0% in Quebec. [Also of note, exclusive of the decided respondents, from the total sample, 12.6% of Canadians were unsure in their vote.]

Accessible Voters – [National, Regional and demographic trend lines ONLY available to subscribers through our Data Portals] – Asked whether they would consider voting for each of the federal parties, 43.0. per cent would consider voting Conservative, while 42.6 per cent would consider voting Liberal. Nearly four in ten (36.7%) would consider voting NDP, 21.6% would consider voting Green, 11.4 per cent would consider voting for the People’s Party and 35.7 per cent would consider voting for the BQ (QC only).

Justin Trudeau is talking water today. “Canada is fortunate to have one fifth of the world’s freshwater and to be the steward of some of the most important bodies of freshwater on the planet, such as the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence River,” says Justin Trudeau, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. “In order to protect these invaluable natural assets, create good jobs, and fight the effects of climate change and habitat loss, we need a real plan to protect our vital freshwater resources. The Liberals are the only ones who can deliver on this.”

The Liberal leader says that a re-elected Liberal government will move forward to protect Canada’s invaluable freshwater.

“Canadians know the importance of clean freshwater. It is essential to Canadians’ health, well-being, and livelihoods, but as our lakes and rivers face increasing threats from climate change, toxic chemicals, invasive species, and new pollutants like plastics, we have to tackle the health of our water so we can build a cleaner Canada for everyone,” stated Trudeau.

To protect Canada’s fresh water, a re-elected Liberal government will:

Implement a strengthened Freshwater Action Plan, including a historic investment of $1 billion over ten years, to restore and protect large lakes and river systems and enable us to fully meet Canada’s international obligations under the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement;

Modernize the 50-year-old Canada Water Act to better address climate change and Indigenous water rights and other emerging issues;

Establish and fully fund a Canada Water Agency in 2022 to consolidate and coordinate federal freshwater efforts while collaborating with provincial, territorial, and Indigenous partners to better protect and manage Canada’s freshwater; and

Invest in freshwater research through the International Institute for Sustainable Development’s Experimental Lakes Area (ELA).

Erin O’Toole, Leader of the Conservative party has released his plan to ban puppy mills, end abuse and violence against animals, and protect the humans who care for them.

The Conservatives say, “During the pandemic, many Canadians opened up their homes to welcome a pet. In fact, over half of Canadian homes now have a pet and 90 per cent of Canadian pet owners see their pet as a family member. However, this trend has brought to light additional issues for animal welfare, including a surge in unethical breeding and animal abuse”.

“We also know that there is a link between cruelty to animals and violence towards people,” says O’Toole. “Canada’s Conservatives will add animal cruelty as an aggravating factor in domestic violence prosecutions to go after abusers who hurt their spouse by hurting their spouse’s pet. We will also support pet owners fleeing violence by working with shelters to ensure that there are better options for women to leave abusive homes without having to abandon their pets.”

The Conservatives will:

Ban puppy mills and stop imports of animals bred inhumanely.

Strengthen the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s ability to enforce current regulations and seize animals when imported under poor welfare conditions.

Ban cosmetic testing on animals.

Add animal cruelty as an aggravating factor in domestic violence prosecutions to go after abusers who hurt their spouse by hurting their pet.

Support pet owners fleeing violence by working with the sector to ensure there are better options for women to leave abusive homes without having to abandon their pets.

Provide $10 million a year to train judges and prosecutors on the links between violence against animals and violence against people.

Work with the Council of Ministers of Education to promote animal welfare education as part of a child’s education on the environment and sustainability.

“As someone who is proud to call our dog Wexford not only a loyal companion and best friend, but a part of our family, I will work diligently to secure the future for our furry friends,” O’Toole concluded.

Jagmeet Singh has committed to crack down on the loopholes that the NDP leader says Justin Trudeau has allowed billionaires to profit from and promised to make the ultra-rich pay their share to fund the services families need. “Even before the pandemic, families were struggling while billionaires and corporations made a fortune. In the last six years, Justin Trudeau has said he’d change things, but he did nothing while the ultra-rich used tax loopholes to make record profits,” says Jagmeet. “Trudeau’s free ride for the rich has to end. We need to make the ultra-rich pay their fair share so we can invest in creating good jobs, expanding health care, eliminating student debt, and delivering the help people need.”

The NDP say that “For years, while regular families struggled to pay the bills, buy their medication, or find a home they could afford, Justin Trudeau has allowed wealthy corporations and the billionaires who run them to avoid paying billions of dollars through big tax loopholes. In the year before Justin Trudeau was elected prime minister, Canadian corporations failed to pay nearly $10 billion in taxes they legally owed, and the Parliamentary Budget Office estimates Canada loses as much as $25 billion in tax revenue every year to corporate tax avoidance.”

“For six years as prime minister, Justin Trudeau has refused to crack down on tax cheats and allowed the gap between Canada’s ultra-rich and everyone else to grow,” said Jagmeet. “He’s protected the ultra-rich by refusing to hold them responsible, weakened enforcement, and allowed tax avoidance to get worse. He’s even cut the number of audits required for big corporations.”

