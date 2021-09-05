National Ballot: Conservative 34.9, Liberal 33.4, NDP 18.9 > Conservatives and Liberals gripped in a tight race for national ballot support.
Ballot Decided Voters – [Regional and demographic trend lines ONLY available to subscribers through our Data Portals] – The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Conservatives at 34.9 per cent, the Liberalsat 33.4 per cent, the NDP at 18.9 per cent, the Green Party at 4.2 per cent, and the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) at 3.5%. The BQ was at 20.6% in Quebec. [Also of note, exclusive of the decided respondents, from the total sample, 10.5% of Canadians were unsure in their vote.]
Accessible Voters – [National, Regional and demographic trend lines ONLY available to subscribers through our Data Portals] – Asked whether they would consider voting for each of the federal parties, 45.3 per cent would consider voting Conservative, while 44.7 per cent would consider voting Liberal. More than one in three (36.5%) would consider voting NDP, 20.6% would consider voting Green, 11.8 per cent would consider voting for the People’s Party and 29.9 per cent would consider voting for the BQ (QC only).
Nanos Party Power Index – [National, Regional and demographic trend lines ONLY available to subscribers through our Data Portals] – The Nanos Index which is a composite of a series of measures including ballot and leadership impressions has the Conservatives at 51.0 points, followed by the Liberals at 50.4 points, the NDP with 46.4 points, Greens 25.8 points, the People’s Party 23.7 points and the Bloc at 33.4 points (QC only).
You Can Vote Today! Elections Canada Office in County Fair Mall is open 12-4 pm.
We’ve all had a really hard two years. But what I’m hearing at the doors is that we really pulled together to support one another. BBB means that families will continue to have the supports they need, and that children will grow up in a country that is prosperous and healthy🇨🇦🌈 pic.twitter.com/CPTSbEaMaO
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau has stood behind Saini and said the process in place is “rigorous.” But one of the complainants said it wasn’t rigorous because she wasn’t able to take part in the workplace review: https://t.co/1Hc9hDQWbT