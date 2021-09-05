Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – Ontario has reported 811 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday along with three new deaths. There were 805 cases reported on Friday, and another 944 cases of the virus reported on Saturday. This brings the provincial case numbers to the highest point of COVID-19 cases since early June.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit will provide their next update on Tuesday.

Ontario has seen 9,548 deaths from COVID-19 since March 2020,

There are currently 6,500 known active cases remaining.