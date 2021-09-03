Mississauga, Ontario – A re-elected Liberal government will ensure everyone travelling on a plane, train, or cruise ship is vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Keeping Canadians safe and healthy requires true leadership – that’s why we’re making sure everyone on a plane, train, and cruise ship is vaccinated,” said Justin Trudeau, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. “But Erin O’Toole says he wants to scrap that plan. He won’t even make sure his candidates are vaccinated when they come knocking on your doors. That’s not leadership – it’s the kind of backward thinking that will put our economy, and our future plans on hold that much longer.”

The Liberals state, “Canadians know the best way to overcome this crisis is to get the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s why Canadians rolled up their sleeves to lead the world in vaccinations after the Liberal government secured enough doses for every eligible Canadian – two months ahead of schedule. But we have to keep moving forward to keep Canadians safe and healthy from this virus”.

To keep Canadians safe and healthy and get the job done on vaccines, a re-elected Liberal government will:

Move forward with mandatory vaccinations for travellers on planes, trains, and cruise ships;

Introduce a COVID-19 Proof of Vaccination Fund to support provinces and territories who do the right thing and implement a requirement for proof-of-vaccine credentials for non-essential businesses and public spaces; and

Continue to procure enough vaccines to ensure all Canadians have access to free COVID-19 booster shots and second-generation vaccines as needed.

“If we want to get back to normal and build a better Canada, then we need to finish the fight against COVID-19,” said Mr. Trudeau. “Without strong leadership on vaccines, our kids won’t be safe in the classroom, our businesses won’t grow and thrive, and all Canadians will be at risk.”