Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings across the region this morning. Overall it is going to be cloudy and rainy for much of the region today.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is going to be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers this morning. High of 22. The UV index will be 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low overnight of 13.

Fort Frances Weather

It will be cloudy in Fort Frances with a 60 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. High will be 20 with the Humidex making it feel like 25. The UV index will be 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers overnight. Low overnight of 13.

Sachigo Lake Weather

It is 14 headed to a high of 20 in Sachigo Lake. Skies will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light early this morning.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Again there is a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low overnight will be 13.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

It is 15 to start the day in Dryden. Skies are going to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Winds will be from the south blowing at 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High of 18 for Thursday with the UV index at 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low overnight of 13.