THUNDER BAY — The NDP candidates in the Thunder Bay region say that Jagmeet Singh’s announcement to provide $3 billion for communities to respond to climate change disasters is very much needed in Northwestern Ontario.

“Just north of us, enormous forest fires forced the evacuation of people from their homes and their communities. While the fires were raging and families were far from home, instead of helping them, Justin Trudeau called an election to help himself,” said Yuk-Sem Won, NDP candidate for Thunder Bay-Rainy River.

“Communities need more resources and local fire fighters to protect families and homes from the effects of climate change that we are seeing and feeling In Northwestern Ontario,” said Chantelle Bryson, NDP candidate for Thunder Bay-Superior North. “New Democrats will fight for families and make sure they are safe and their homes and communities are protected.”

Jagmeet has committed to provide an additional $3 billion over four years to help municipalities respond to disasters and support communities in building climate resilience infrastructure.

“In the last six years Justin Trudeau has promised to reduce emissions. Instead, he has increased subsidies to big oil and emissions have gone up,” said Jagmeet. “Canada is the only G7 country which has seen emissions increase since signing the Paris Climate agreement. The climate crises is making theses disasters more intense and more frequent. We can’t afford Mr. Trudeau’s empty words on the environment anymore.”

This announcement would build on the NDP’s climate action plan to protect our air, land and water and create good, clean jobs, New Democrats are committed to supporting Indigenous-led conservation programs towards these goals and reconciliation.