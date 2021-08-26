KENORA – POLITICS – Kenora Conservative candidate Eric Melillo said that the Canada Mental Health Action Plan that the Conservative party released on Wednesday will make a big difference to people in the Kenora riding.

“Far too many people struggle to access mental health services,” Melillo stated. “A Conservative government will help all Canadians access the care they need – including by making the largest investment in Canadian history for mental health supports for Indigenous people.”

With the Canada Mental Health Action Plan, a Conservative government will:

o Boost health transfers to the provinces by at least six per cent annually, representing nearly $60 billion more for health care over the next 10 years;

o Work with the provinces with the goal of providing enough funding through health transfers for an additional million Canadians to receive mental health treatment every year;

o Offer a 25% tax credit for the first three years to employers who add or boost mental health coverage in employee benefit plans;

o Provide $150 million over three years in grants to non-profits and charities delivering mental health and wellness programming;

o Create a nationwide three-digit suicide prevention hotline;

o Provide $1 billion over five years to boost funding for Indigenous mental health and drug treatment programs, including culturally appropriate supports.