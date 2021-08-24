Thunder Bay – POLITICS – There are apparently shifts happening in the political winds as Election 2021 unfolds.

The Ipsos/Global Poll in Ontario has the Conservative party leading.: Conservatives 35, Liberals 31, NDP 23. Liberals had 9-point lead on Conservatives last week.

Ipsos CEO Darrell Bricker states, ‘A lead of this much in Ontario for Conservatives suggests they are going to do really well in the 905 if the numbers hold up.”

The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 33.5 per cent, the Conservatives at 33.2 per cent, the NDP at 18.9 per cent, the Greens at 4.7 per cent, the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) at 3.6 per cent. The BQ was at 24.5% in Quebec.

Abacus Data has the Liberals leading by 4: LPC 33, CPC 29, NDP 23. The BQ is at 29% in Quebec.

All three party leaders will campaign in Southern Ontario today.