The life of the insomniac is never a pleasant one. Make your life easier with these natural remedies.

The modern world is a hectic one. We rush from situation to situation, unable to fully stop and digest the moment. This constant sense of being in motion plagues most of us when it comes to turning off at night. As the digital world blossoms, so too does our inability to get a good night’s sleep.

With screen time a major factor in whether or not we can turn off at night, it stands to reason that the modern health-conscious citizen scours around for solutions. We are here to tout the benefits of natural sleep aids. We are of the firm belief that old wife’s tales were onto something. After all, people were using them for thousands of years before chemistry intervened.

Today we are looking at herbal remedies. Can they help us sleep, or is it just an old wife’s tale? Let’s find out.

Herbal Remedies have a History

ancient medicine cultures all over the world come together on one point: that some herbs can help you sleep if taken the right way and in the right amounts. All over the globe, lavender has long since been recognized as one of the best herbs for sleep.

Ancient Ayurvedic medicine held lavender essential oil as beneficial to the senses, cured insomnia, and sporting numerous other health benefits such as reducing skin problems and curing irritability.

If we switch locations and look at how the Ancient Chinese used Lavender, we can see that they, too, noted it for its soothing effects. They believed it helped the mind to heal, a belief that held across multiple Asian cultures.

This story is repeated across culture after culture. French ladies in Renaissance France would carry some for the perfume and ward off wounds. Ancient Romans used it as an antiseptic, and they put lavender oil in soaps to make it smell sweeter. Lavender was even broken out in plague-era London, where it was burned as one of the initial cures.

So, as we can see, there is more to the uses of herbs and their past than simply legend. Different herbs have different uses, but usually these uses all align across many different cultures. The proof of their benefits, therefore, shouldn’t be taken lightly.

What are the Best Herbs to Make You Sleep?

Let’s bypass Lavender because we have already covered it extensively. Here are a few other herbs and oils to help you sleep.

CBD Oil

Although most people don’t think of CBD oil as an essential oil, it technically is just that. Most people don’t know that there are essential oils you can eat, either. CBD oil lulls and soothes the areas of your brain that are working overtime to keep you awake. It does this by activating your CB receptors.

Valerian Root

Valerian is one of the top sleeping agents you can get in herbal form. Be wary of taking too much, though, as extensive exposure can lead to poisoning over many years. Valerian root grows in Asia and Europe.

Chamomile

Just as it soothes your skin, so too can a Chamomile blend soothe you to sleep. Try it in a tea and come back and thank us tomorrow morning, after you’ve had the best sleep in years.