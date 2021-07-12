Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a structural fire on Ambrose St. just after 7 pm on Sunday.

The first arriving units encountered smoke and fire coming from a shed on Wilson St., the flames were impinging on a house on Ambrose St. The fire was quickly brought under control, and the exposure’s protected by using 45mm hand lines.

The shed and its contents sustained major damage, the adjacent house received damage only to the exterior of the house.

There were no injuries sustained by Firefighters or members of the public, the occupant of the house was able escape with her pets unharmed.

A total of 6 Pumpers, 1 Aerial Ladder, Platoon Chief were dispatched to the Scene

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Residents are reminded to stay back from Emergency vehicles and the scenes they are attending in order that everyone stays safe.