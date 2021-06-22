Thunder Bay – There’s guaranteed to be a winner in the Thunder Bay 50/50 – and this month that lucky person will be taking home a jackpot nearing $400,000 and rising.

The Thunder Bay 50/50 is a monthly raffle, with a new Grand Prize draw on the last Friday of every month. Ticket sales for this month’s draw will end this Thursday night. Over $2.5 million has been won since the 50/50 launched in January.

Each Thunder Bay 50/50 ticket helps fund the highest priority equipment needs at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Along with the three specialized ICU beds, a BiPAP ventilator, and a defibrillator announced in past months, recently a new dental x-ray machine for the Hospital’s Operating Room was also funded thanks to supporters of the raffle. The higher the jackpot raises, the more equipment can be funded to bring better healthcare to the people of Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario.

When asked why they support the Thunder Bay 50/50, ticket purchasers shared the many reasons they take part:

“My Dad & brother were both sent to Thunder Bay’s hospital from Dryden to help care for heart issues & you helped them. Many people from Dryden have to go to Thunder Bay for care.” – Pamela M.

“My husband was successfully treated for stage 3 colorectal cancer at TBRHSC. I have travelled to Thunder Bay for surgery & care as well. We have always been impressed by our treatment at this hospital so we want to support it.” – Judith P.



“It is an excellent way to raise money for the hospital, it’s a good cause and the money that is raised stays here in Thunder Bay.” – Marilyn B.

Tickets are available online only at www.thunderbay5050.ca:

$10 for 5 numbers

$20 for 30 numbers

$50 for 150 numbers (best value)

** Must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 24th to be eligible for the Grand Prize draw on June 25th, 2021.



