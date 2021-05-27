Thunder Bay – One lucky person will end the week with a big win!

The Thunder Bay 50/50’s May jackpot has passed $450,000 cash, and will continue to grow until ticket sales end tonight at 11:59 p.m. Over two million dollars has been won since the 50/50 launched in January.

Each Thunder Bay 50/50 ticket helps fund the highest priority equipment needs at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Recently three specialized ICU beds, a BiPAP ventilator, and a defibrillator were purchased thanks to supporters of the raffle. The higher the jackpot raises, the more equipment can be funded to bring better healthcare to your friends and family – not only from Thunder Bay, but from across Northwestern Ontario, who come to our Hospital for care.

When asked why they support the Thunder Bay 50/50, ticket purchasers shared that the cause is close to their hearts:

“I am not a regular lottery ticket buyer but this is local and all proceeds are going to our regional hospital. I like to support local even if it is in a small way.” – Kathleen C.

“I think it’s a great way to fund and update medical equipment. My Mother was a cardiac patient and was able to have stents put in after a heart attack. It gave us a few more years with her. She loved buying raffle tickets.” – Nancy M.

“This is our regional hospital. I reside in Geraldton and much of our/my medical care is received at/thru the hospital. My ticket purchases are a fun way to support future medical needs. Good luck to all!!” – Susan V.

Tickets are available online only at www.thunderbay5050.ca:

– $10 for 5 numbers

– $20 for 30 numbers

– $50 for 150 numbers (best value)

** Must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 27th (tonight) to be eligible for the Grand Prize draw on Friday, May 28th, 2021.

Questions about the draw can be sent to info@thunderbay5050.ca. Ticket purchasers must be present in Ontario to purchase and 18 years old or older. The Thunder Bay 50/50 continues each month with the Grand Prize drawn on the last Friday of the month.

Net proceeds support the highest priority equipment needs at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

Lottery licence RAF1199631.