IGNACE – NEWS – Ignace Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded along with Ignace Fire Department to a report of a fire within the Municipality of Ignace.

On May 17th, 2021 at approximately 8:45 pm, police and fire crews responded to a fire on Main Street, in the Municipality of Ignace. The cause of the fire is still unknown and police are currently investigating.

Intentionally set fires are a serious matter. Anyone with information about the above occurrence is requested to contact the OPP, at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

For the safety and wellbeing of our community, individuals are encouraged to be respectful of fire and practice fire safety. Fire safety tips can be found on the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs website, at https://www.oafc.on.ca/spring-summer-fire-safety-tips.