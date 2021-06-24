Thunder Bay – LIVING – Who’ll be taking home this month’s Thunder Bay 50/50 jackpot? It could be you.

June’s take-home jackpot has passed $430,000 cash, and will continue to rise until ticket sales end tonight at 11:59 p.m. Over $2.5 Million has been won since the 50/50 launched in January, through many Early Birds and 4 Grand Prize draws.

Today is the final day to purchase tickets at www.thunderbay5050.ca, with sales closing at 11:59 p.m. ET sharp.

Each Thunder Bay 50/50 ticket helps fund the highest priority equipment needs at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Along with the three specialized ICU beds, a BiPAP ventilator, and a defibrillator announced in past months, recently a new dental x-ray machine for the Operating Room was also funded thanks to supporters of the raffle. The higher the jackpot rises, the more equipment can be funded to bring better healthcare to the people of Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario.

When asked why they support the Thunder Bay 50/50, ticket purchasers shared the many reasons they take part:

“My Dad & brother were both sent to Thunder Bay’s hospital from Dryden to help care for heart issues & you helped them. Many people from Dryden have to go to Thunder Bay for care.” – Pamela M.

“My husband was successfully treated for stage 3 colorectal cancer at TBRHSC. I have travelled to Thunder Bay for surgery & care as well. We have always been impressed by our treatment at this hospital so we want to support it.” – Judith P.

“It is an excellent way to raise money for the hospital, it’s a good cause and the money that is raised stays here in Thunder Bay.” – Marilyn B

Tickets are available online only at www.thunderbay5050.ca:

$10 for 5 numbers

$20 for 30 numbers

$50 for 150 numbers (best value)

** Must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET tonight (Thursday, June 24th) to be eligible for the Grand Prize draw on Friday, June 25th, 2021.

Questions about the draw can be sent to info@thunderbay5050.ca. Ticket purchasers must be 18 years old or older and present in Ontario at time of purchase. The Thunder Bay 50/50 continues each month with the Grand Prize drawn on the last Friday of the month.