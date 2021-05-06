Thunder Bay, ON – It’s safe to say Lance Dyll was more than a little shocked when he learned he’d won $634,240 in April’s Thunder Bay 50/50.

“I thought it was a joke!” he exclaimed, when asked how he felt when he got the news, “It still doesn’t feel real. It’s going to take awhile to sink in.”

Lance and his wife Lynn bought Thunder Bay 50/50 tickets to help support local healthcare. They never expected to win.

“It’s such a great cause, and it’s so important that the money raised stays here at our Hospital.” explained Lynn, “Winning was an added bonus!”

How will they celebrate their windfall?

“I’m an accountant, so we’ll be pretty practical,” Lance explained, “but it will definitely be nice when we can celebrate with our family and friends.”

“Eventually we’d love to travel a bit too, and of course save for our sons to go to school.” Lynn added.

“Our sons already have plans for it!” Lance said with a laugh, “They’re teenagers and they’ve been begging us for phones. I kept saying they were a waste of money… I don’t know if they’ll accept that answer anymore.”

Lance and Lynn’s big win means over $2.2 million has been won by lucky Thunder Bay 50/50 participants since the raffle launched in January.

“It was a thrill to hand that cash over to Lance and Lynn!” said Glenn Craig, President & CEO of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation. “When we started the Thunder Bay 50/50 we couldn’t have imagined this success. Thanks to every person who has purchased tickets, the Hospital will be receiving vital equipment – like a new BiPAP Ventilator and 3 specialized new beds in the Intensive Care Unit. It’s a win-win for everyone in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario.”

Congratulations to the Dylls, and good luck to everyone in this month’s Thunder Bay 50/50!