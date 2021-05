Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 5 (five) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. The total number of current active cases is now 45. Five more cases have been resolved.

There are 9 cases however of the Variants of Concern in the District.

Four of the new cases are from Close Contact and one is from travel outside of Ontario.

One of the new cases is in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. Four are in District Communities.