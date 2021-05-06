Winnipeg, Man. – APTN is supporting the passage of Bill C-10, An Act to amend the Broadcasting Act and to make consequential amendments to other Acts.

APTN states that “Bill C-10 recognizes, for the first time, that Canada’s broadcasting policy should provide opportunities for Indigenous Peoples to create programming and to own and operate our own broadcasting services”.

The broadcaster adds, “Bill C-10 is an important step towards recognizing in Canadian legislation Article 16 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). Article 16 of the UNDRIP states that Indigenous Peoples have the right to establish their own media in their own languages and the right to have access to all forms of non-Indigenous media without discrimination”.

Monika Ille, APTN’s chief executive officer says, “We had the opportunity to appear as one of the first witnesses in front of the Heritage Committee to explain how important this bill is for Indigenous broadcasting and Indigenous programs. We were heard respectfully by all parties. We urge them to continue on the clause by clause work to make sure that this bill becomes law without delay.”