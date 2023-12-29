Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation’s Unprecedented Jackpot

Thunder Bay, ON – In an exciting twist of fate, the Maki family of Thunder Bay has found themselves at the centre of a remarkable story. They are now the winners of an astonishing $3.98-million jackpot in the Thunder Bay 50/50 draw, a record-breaking achievement. This monumental jackpot, organized by the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation, has earned its place in history as the largest hospital 50/50 draw in Canada.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation team, known for its dedication to healthcare excellence, organized this extraordinary 50/50 draw. The draw not only captured the imagination of the community but also raised the bar for generosity and support in the region’s history.

The Maki Family’s Life-Changing Plans for Their Winnings

The Maki family, comprising Sam and Tracey Maki and their children, Cash and Jack, has exciting plans for their newfound fortune. One of their foremost goals is to acquire a larger residence, providing their children with the luxury of separate bedrooms, a dream they previously thought unattainable.

In addition, the family is eagerly anticipating a family trip, now enhanced by their financial security. A significant portion of their winnings will be dedicated to nurturing their children’s talents and ambitions, particularly in the realm of hockey and extracurricular activities.

A touching and personal aspiration of Tracey’s is set to become a reality – the acquisition of a new pair of boots. These plans exemplify the family’s commitment to utilizing their winnings to enrich their lives and secure their futures.

Impact on Healthcare Services: Community Support at Its Finest

The Maki family’s remarkable win was delivered by Glenn Craig, CEO and President of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation. Craig’s announcement not only celebrated the Maki family’s good fortune but also acknowledged the community’s collective contribution to the region’s healthcare services.

The Thunder Bay 50/50 draw, held monthly throughout 2023, amassed an astounding total of $30.29 million. Half of this sum was awarded in jackpots, while the remaining funds, after expenses, were directed towards acquiring essential equipment for Thunder Bay Regional.

This unexpected success has left organizers overwhelmed and has profoundly impacted both the fortunate winners and the healthcare services supported by the generated funds.

The proceeds from the draw have played a pivotal role in addressing the highest priority equipment needs of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, highlighting the remarkable impact of community support on healthcare services.