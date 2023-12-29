Beardmore, ON – The Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently conducting an investigation into a devastating motor vehicle collision that occurred on December 28, 2023, just before 5:00 p.m. This tragic incident involved a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and a passenger motor vehicle on Highway 11, located south of Beardmore.

Fatal Collision Involving Commercial and Passenger Vehicles

The collision unfolded on a section of Highway 11, and it drew an immediate response from the OPP and emergency medical services (EMS). The incident involved a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger motor vehicle.

Driver of Passenger Vehicle Pronounced Deceased

Regrettably, the collision resulted in the tragic loss of life. The 56-year-old driver of the passenger motor vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS. The occupants of the commercial motor vehicle sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

Highway 11 Reopened as Investigation Continues

In the aftermath of the collision, the affected section of Highway 11 had to be closed for an extended period to facilitate the investigation and address the incident scene. However, we can report that the highway has since been reopened for regular traffic.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team, as well as OPP Collision Re-Constructionists, are actively contributing to the ongoing investigation. At this time, it is not anticipated that charges will be laid in connection with the incident.