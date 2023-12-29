Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service has made an arrest in connection with a series of threat incidents targeting a local high school earlier this month. The incidents, which led to lockdowns and evacuations, have been a cause of concern for students, staff, and school communities.

Threats Targeting Local High School Lead to Lockdowns

The investigation began when the Thunder Bay Police Service received reports of threats made against St. Patrick High School on Monday, December 11. Subsequently, the school was placed in lockdown, and an evacuation was carried out. The threats didn’t stop there; additional threats were received on Wednesday, December 13, and Friday, December 15, leading to similar lockdowns and evacuations.

Investigation Involves School Resource Officers and Cyber Crime Unit

A thorough investigation, which involved School Resource officers and members of the Cyber Crime Unit, led to the identification of a suspect. This individual is currently residing in New Brunswick. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) played a crucial role in the arrest of the suspect, which took place on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Arrest Made, Identity of Accused Protected by Youth Criminal Justice Act

The arrested individual is a 14-year-old youth who now faces charges related to the threat incidents. These charges include three counts of mischief, three counts of public mischief, and two counts of uttering threats. Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identity of the accused cannot be publicly released.

The accused has already appeared in court, where conditions were imposed, and a future appearance date was set.

Ensuring Safe Learning Environments

The Thunder Bay Police Service is acutely aware of the disruptive and harmful effects these threat incidents have had on students, staff, and school communities. They remain committed to collaborating with school boards and educational authorities to maintain safe learning environments.

The investigation into these incidents continues, with a focus on ensuring the safety and well-being of all involved parties.