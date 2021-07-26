Thunder Bay – LIVING – July has been another huge month for the Thunder Bay 50/50, with the take-home jackpot approaching $500,000 in the final week of ticket sales.

The Thunder Bay 50/50 is a monthly raffle in support of Thunder Bay’s Hospital, with a new Grand Prize draw on the last Friday of every month. Ticket sales for July’s draw will end this Thursday night. Over $3 Million has been won since the 50/50 launched in January.

Each Thunder Bay 50/50 ticket helps fund the highest priority equipment needs at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, which cares for patients from Thunder Bay and all across Northwestern Ontario. Many pieces of equipment have been funded so far including 3 specialty ICU beds, a BiPAP ventilator, a cardiac & oxygen Monitor, a dental x-ray machine, and more.

When asked why they support the Thunder Bay 50/50, ticket purchasers shared the many reasons they take part:

“Some of my family members have been patients there and received exceptional care, so I wanted to support the hospital.” – Sandra H.

“I have had to spend time in the hospital and really appreciated the quality of service that I received. I am lucky to be here because of the staff at the Thunder Bay hospital.” – William G.

“As a heart patient I have received excellent care and want to help fund necessary equipment.” – Krissy E.

Tickets are available online only at www.thunderbay5050.ca:

$10 for 5 numbers

$20 for 30 numbers

$50 for 150 numbers

$75 for 304 numbers (Limited-time deal for July!)



** Must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 29th to be eligible for the Grand Prize draw on July 30th, 2021.