TORONTO – COVID-19 Update – Ontario has reported 119 new COVID-19 cases in the province today. There were also three deaths on Monday.

This reported number of new cases represents the lowest daily increase of new infections in the two weeks. Ontario has reported fewer than 200 cases for almost three weeks.

There were almost 12,000 tests completed over the past day.

There are 22 new cases in Toronto, 15 in Hamilton, 14 in the Region of Waterloo and 13 in Peel Region.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports four active cases, with three new cases on Monday, July 25, 2021.

All three of the cases in the Thunder Bay District were from travel outside of the district.