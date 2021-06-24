Thunder Bay – INDIGENOUS – Chief Cadmus Delorme of the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan has announced that they have discovered the remains of more than 600 bodies in unmarked graves on the site of the former Indian Residential School on the First Nation.

The First Nation received funding from the federal government to do a radar scan of the area surrounding the Marieval Indian Residential School, making what the FSIN says is a “horrific and shocking discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves”.

The Cowessess First Nation will be updating the information later today.

Developing story.