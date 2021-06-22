Thunder Bay – Magnus Theatre is excited to announce that summer camp programs will be returning starting July 5, 2021. Magnus is working in consultation with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit to offer safe, fun, and educational summer programming that follows all provincial health guidelines.

Summer camps will run for eight weeks, with each week alternating between junior camp for ages six to eight to intermediate camp for ages nine to 12. New to this year, Magnus will also be offering one junior camp virtually. There will also be one onsite teen camp for ages 13 to 18 and one week of mixed aged camp for children aged six to 12. To ensure the health and safety of all students and staff, Magnus has reduced staff-to-children ratios in all camps, with a maximum of eight students and two staff members per camp and limiting sessions to one camp on site per week.

Participating in theatre has enormous benefits for children, including boosting self-confidence and teaching cooperation skills, social awareness, and empathy. It also improves concentration, communication, memory, and problem-solving skills.

Magnus’s education staff has designed age-appropriate programming for all sessions, but all students will explore improvisation, storytelling, creative movement, and imaginative theatre games.

“We are really looking forward to another summer of creative programming, and we know that our participants and their families are too,” said Magnus Theatre in Education Director Danielle Chandler. “We have planned all activities to include the ability to physically distance, we’re ensuring that no supplies will be shared, and we’re following a strict cleaning and sanitizing regimen.”

“All Magnus summer camps are process based, which means that they focus on learning and practicing theatre skills rather than performing in a major production from the get-go. Students can explore the world of theatre and expand their skill base in a comfortable, supportive environment before they perform for a live audience. This allows them to build confidence, express themselves, make connections, and develop those extremely vital interpersonal and communication skills.”

TO REGISTER, visit Magnus Theatre’s online Box Office and fill out our Student Registration Form or call the Magnus Theatre Box Office at (807) 345-5552.

For more information about Summer Camps including important COVID-19 related information, please visit magnustheatre.com/education.