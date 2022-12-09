Familiar spirits will haunt the Magnus Theatre stage once more this holiday season in the upcoming production of JACOB MARLEY’S CHRISTMAS CAROL by Tom Mula. Back by popular demand, this spirited tale of redemption tells Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic from the perspective of Ebenezer Scrooge’s former business partner, Jacob Marley, who must free his immortal soul from hellish eternity by settling his accounts and redeeming the heart of the miserly old Scrooge.

Magnus Theatre’s very own Artistic Director, Thom Currie will be making his Magnus stage debut as the eponymous hero and 16 other characters in this dynamic one-man show. Thom is a director, actor, playwright, dramaturg, and producer who has worked in theatres across Canada (from St. John’s to Vancouver) and internationally. Prior to Magnus Theatre, Thom was Artistic Director of the Stephenville Theatre Festival (NL), Managing Artistic Director at The Showboat Festival Theatre In The Round (ON), Artistic Director of The Georgian Theatre Festival (ON) and Founding Artistic Director of ReallyLittleTheatre (INTL). Thom has also lectured at University of Toronto, Seneca College and Ryerson University, and has worked as an adjudicator, educator and workshop leader across Canada. He is thrilled to return to the stage for this production.

JACOB MARLEY’S CHRISTMAS CAROL was originally directed at Magnus Theatre by Thom Currie, with original lighting and projection design by Joe Pagnan, set design by Warden Bémont, costume design by Lisa Macchione and stage management by Gillian Jones.

The show runs from December 8th to 24th, with evening performances starting at 7:30 pm. Saturday and Sunday matinees start at 2:00 pm and Wednesday matinees at 12:00 pm. There will be a Pay What You Can matinee performance on Sunday, December 11th. Tickets are available on Magnus Theatre’s website at magnustheatre.com or through the box office by phone at 807.345.5552.