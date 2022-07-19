THUNDER BAY – Entertainment – Due to COVID-19 cases in the acting company, Magnus Theatre regrets to announce the cancellation of performances of HOME: A BLUEGRASS CELEBRATION from Tuesday July 19th through Friday July 22nd.

Affected ticket holders are in the process of being contacted by the Box Office in order of performance date. Magnus Theatre looks forward to welcoming patrons back for the return of HOME: A BLUEGRASS CELEBRATION from Saturday July 23rd through Saturday July 30th, when the show must close. Magnus Theatre continue s to prioritize the health and safety of its patrons, artists, and staff

“As we say in HOME, it’s difficult, but we’re all in this together,” says Magnus Theatre Artistic Director Thom Currie. “The show is quite popular, with audiences truly enjoying the outdoor theatre experience on the Boshcoff Summer Stage. We are looking forward to resuming performances on Saturday and are confident that the remainder of this limited run will continue without incident.”

For more information about tickets, show times, and health and safety protocols, please visit www.magnustheatre.com