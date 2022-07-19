ATIKOKAN – WEATHER – After a brief lull, another round of thunderstorms will move in from southern Manitoba and northern Minnesota this afternoon. These storms will progress eastward through the evening. In addition to strong wind gusts and hail, further significant rainfall is possible over some areas.

11:19 AM EDT Tuesday 19 July 2022

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Hazards:

Wind gusts to 100 km/h.

Nickel to toonie size hail.

Local rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 mm.

Timing: This afternoon and evening.