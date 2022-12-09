Assembly of First Nations Chiefs unanimously voted against the Trudeau government’s gun-control legislation over concerns about last-minute amendments.

Chiefs in assembly said the legislation would put treaty rights at risk with the criminalization of guns First Nations people commonly use for hunting.



The Chiefs vote on the final day of their annual winter meeting adds to mounting pressures on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to back down from more surprise changes in the bill introduced late in the parliamentary process.

The Liberals introduced a permanent definition for all assault-style weapons that would be automatically prohibited and a 307-page list of guns that stipulates which firearms would be banned and where there would be exceptions.